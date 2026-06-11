Coinbase agents can now trade independently and pay for services

As AI agent traffic on the internet surpasses human traffic, Coinbase has introduced a new tool that executes operations on behalf of users. Just days after Robinhood announced a similar feature, Coinbase launched its own agents. These agents not only execute trades but can also independently pay for premium research. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Users can integrate the agent into their main accounts or use it in a separate "sandbox" environment for security. The agent can rebalance portfolios, follow investment theses, or provide cryptocurrency trading advice using professional tools like TradingView charts on the Coinbase Advanced platform. Currently, the system works in spot and derivatives markets, with plans to add stocks and prediction markets in the future.

The new tool uses the open x402 payment protocol developed in collaboration with AWS, Anthropic, Circle, and Near. This standard allows the agent to pay for premium research data and computing power without requiring any login or subscription. Coinbase has also enabled the use of these agents on platforms like ChatGPT or Claude via an MCP server.

According to Coinbase representative Lincoln Murr, the company is building products for a future where a large part of the internet is managed by agents. Meanwhile, giants like Visa and OpenAI are also working on agentic payments. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) emphasizes the need for strong safeguards to mitigate risks associated with the development of such technologies.