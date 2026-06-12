Samsung releases major security update for Galaxy S25 series

·25·Technology
Samsung releases major security update for Galaxy S25 series

Samsung has begun rolling out the June 2026 security update for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge models. As is tradition, users in South Korea were the first to receive the new firmware. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The update is 898 MB in size, which is significantly larger than typical monthly security patches (usually half that size). The update is being distributed under the version number S93xNKSUACZF1. According to Samsung, the June patch fixes 45 vulnerabilities identified in previous software versions.

Among the fixed issues are five critical vulnerabilities in the Android system, as well as bugs in Samsung Account, Samsung Cloud, Theme Manager, and other components of the One UI interface. This is the second major update following One UI 8.5, which introduced a new interface and Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S25 series.

Recently, Samsung also added Prioritise Notifications and File Summaries features to these devices, which were previously exclusive to Galaxy S26 models. Meanwhile, the company has started testing One UI 9.0 on Galaxy S26 smartphones. The beta program is expected to expand to the Galaxy S25 line in the future.

SamsungGalaxy S25SmartphoneSecurityGalaxy AI
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