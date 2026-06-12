Theker raises $85 million to build universal factory robots

·0·Technology
Theker raises $85 million to build universal factory robots

Humanoid robots are not yet ready to fully replace factory workers, but the industry does not want to wait. Amid labor shortages, manufacturers are showing great interest in startups promising rapid automation without traditional constraints. Barcelona-based Theker is operating in this direction, aiming to move away from robots trained for only a single task. This is according to Techcrunch.com reports .

Unlike humanoids with rigid forms like those from Boston Dynamics, Theker robots are designed to be reconfigurable. Their arms and overall structure can be modified depending on the task at hand. These robots can perform complex processes ranging from packing clothes in warehouses to sorting bottles and cans. The fact that Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, was one of the startup's first investors indicates the high potential of the project.

The company closed the largest Series A investment round in the European robotics sector, raising $85 million. This round was led by the American venture firm CRV, with Aglaé Ventures, associated with Samsung and LVMH head Bernard Arnault, also joining the investors. Theker co-founder Carla Gómez Cano stated that negotiations regarding a partnership with Samsung are currently underway.

The Theker team is not limiting itself to pilot projects and aims to enter logistics and operational processes directly. The company has opened its own showroom in Barcelona and plans to expand across Europe, the US, and Asia soon. Currently, the startup has received over 15,000 job applications and plans to increase its headcount to 120 by the end of the year.

ThekerRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceStartupSamsung
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