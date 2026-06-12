Number of HarmonyOS devices in the Huawei ecosystem exceeds 1.3 billion

·19·Technology
Number of HarmonyOS devices in the Huawei ecosystem exceeds 1.3 billion

At the opening of the HDC 2026 developer conference held on June 12, Huawei announced that its HarmonyOS ecosystem has surpassed the milestone of 1.3 billion connected devices. This was reported by Richard Yu, Chairman of the Consumer Business Group. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

This figure includes smartphones, tablets, PCs, as well as automotive equipment, data center components, and home appliances. Huawei representatives emphasized that pursuing technological independence and developing its own solutions for all market segments was a strategic response to US export restrictions.

Currently, the company aims to expand its operating system globally. The conference highlighted the HarmonyOS open-source code, which serves as a digital foundation for thousands of industries. More than 13,000 developers are involved in the project, and the code volume has exceeded 140 million lines.

The ecosystem's partnership network currently includes over 3,200 companies. Huawei continues to strengthen its position in the global market by further refining its software platform and expanding AI capabilities.

HuaweiHarmonyOSTechnologySmartphoneOperating System
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