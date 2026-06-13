Infineon GaN chips banned in China

The Supreme People's Court of China has upheld the ruling of the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court. According to the decision, Infineon Technologies is officially prohibited from selling, importing, and advertising gallium nitride (GaN)-based products within China. The company's appeal was rejected, and the previous court order has come into full effect. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The dispute was initiated by the Chinese company Innoscience, which accused the Infineon brand of infringing on patents related to GaN semiconductors. In May 2024, the Suzhou court recognized the infringement and imposed a compensation payment of 10 million yuan. Although the German giant appealed the decision, it ultimately failed.

Currently, international patent disputes between the parties are also ongoing in Germany and the USA. In June 2024, Infineon filed a lawsuit against Innoscience in a Munich court, obtaining a preliminary injunction restricting the sale of the disputed products in Germany. However, the defeat in the Chinese market is expected to be a significant blow to the company.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a key material for third-generation semiconductors, widely used in areas such as fast-charging devices, server power supplies, and electric vehicles. Experts believe that this court ruling will change the competitive landscape in China's domestic market, helping Innoscience significantly increase its market share.