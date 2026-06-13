New under-pillow speaker helps combat insomnia

·1·Technology
New under-pillow speaker helps combat insomnia

For those suffering from chronic insomnia like many others, listening to calming sounds like podcasts or rain before sleep is a great help. However, sleeping with headphones can be uncomfortable, and using loud speakers can disturb others. The new Peace Duo device introduced by Jabees was developed as a solution to this exact problem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Peace Duo is an ultra-thin speaker placed under the pillow that works based on bone conduction technology. This technology transmits vibrations directly to the inner ear, ensuring that only the user hears the sound. The device is so thin that it is almost imperceptible under the pillow and does not cause any discomfort while sleeping.

The device is equipped with a special micro SD card pre-loaded with four hours of soothing nature sounds — gentle waves, rain, and wind. It also has the ability to connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth to listen to any audio content. The battery lasts for ten nights with one hour of daily use, eliminating the need for frequent charging.

It is worth noting that this gadget may not work well with thick memory foam pillows, as the dense material blocks sound vibrations. With regular cotton or thinner pillows, the sound is very clear. The foldable design and special travel case make it convenient to carry with you.

Currently, Peace Duo is available for $59.99 in two colors. Users can also swap the magnetic frames of the device or have their names engraved. Although this gadget does not completely cure insomnia, it can be a practical and affordable solution for achieving peaceful and quality sleep.

TechnologyGadgetsJabeesPeace DuoSleep
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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