OnePlus to disrupt the budget smartphone market: New N6 model announced

Known for its high-performance devices, OnePlus is ready to revolutionize the budget segment. The company has officially announced the new OnePlus N6, part of the N series. This device is expected to impress users not only with its price but also with its battery life, according to Ixbt.com reports.

The new smartphone is primarily aimed at a younger audience, combining modern design with high energy efficiency. The official teaser released by the company shows the device will be available in at least two colors. The slogan "Always On. Always Smooth" hints at long battery life and a seamless interface.

Price and technical specifications

For now, OnePlus is keeping the exact specs under wraps. However, citing well-known insider Abhishek Yadav, ixbt.com reports that the price will be around 20,000 rupees. This means the international price of the OnePlus N6 is unlikely to exceed $200. This pricing strategy could significantly strengthen the brand's position in the budget market.

Tech experts speculate that the OnePlus N6 will be very similar to the Nord CE6 in terms of technical performance. Their nearly identical appearance further supports these assumptions. Given that insider Abhishek Yadav has previously provided accurate information about Xiaomi Mi 10T series smartphones, his predictions regarding OnePlus are considered reliable.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, the OnePlus brand is valued for its stable software and high-quality build. If the new model actually launches for under $200, it will undoubtedly become one of the most attractive options for mid-range buyers in the country. Especially considering the high demand for long-lasting devices, the OnePlus N6 could become a bestseller.

The official presentation of the smartphone is scheduled for June 30th of this year. On that day, all technical details, battery capacity, and display specifications will be revealed. For now, users can only look forward to a modern design and an affordable price.