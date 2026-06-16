SpaceX Holds Historic IPO: Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire

SpaceX, which has revolutionized the field of space technology, has set an absolute record in the global financial market through an initial public offering (IPO). The company founded by Elon Musk has stepped into the most important stage of its 24-year history, entering the stock market and capturing the attention of investors. This event marks a huge turning point not only for the tech world but also for the global economy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, SpaceX offered 555.6 million shares valued at $135 each. While the initial plan was to raise $75 billion, the final figure reached $85.7 billion. With this result, SpaceX became the author of the largest IPO in human history. Following this success, Elon Musk's wealth increased sharply, and he officially attained the status of the world's first trillionaire.

Intense Growth and Records in the Market

SpaceX shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange at $150 and increased in value by 11 percent in a short time. Investor interest was so high that the share price rose to $160.95 on the first day of trading. As a result, the company's total market capitalization reached $2.7 trillion, making it one of the five most expensive companies in the world, surpassing the giant Amazon.

Trading volume was much higher than expected. The Robinhood platform reported record traffic in its system following the SpaceX debut. Large banks also benefited greatly from this process: financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earned approximately $500 million in commission fees by executing the deals.

Strategic Plans and Potential Merger with Tesla

A few days after the IPO, SpaceX announced its expansion plans. The company stated it would acquire the Cursor startup in exchange for $60 billion in shares. This step is expected to further strengthen SpaceX's capabilities in software and AI. Additionally, the company's COO Gwynne Shotwell made an unexpected statement in an interview with CNBC.

Ms. Shotwell noted that a future merger of SpaceX and Tesla could significantly simplify Elon Musk's management activities. Although this is not an official plan for now, such a possibility has sparked heated discussions among Tesla shareholders and market analysts. The merger of the two giants could create unprecedented synergy in the energy and transport sectors.

SpaceX becoming a public company is also significant for developing markets like Uzbekistan. The financial stability of the company, which is expanding global internet coverage via the Starlink network, will contribute to the further popularization of high-speed satellite internet services in our region in the near future. Now, the company will continue its path not only as a conqueror of space but as one of the most powerful participants in the global financial system.