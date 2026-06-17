Revolution in Women's Health: Clair Health Creates Smart Hormone Monitoring Device

Stanford University graduates Jenny Duan and Abhinav Agarwal have founded Clair Health, a startup ushering in a new era of women's health monitoring. The project is developing the first wearable device that monitors hormonal changes in real-time using a non-invasive method. This technology helps women better understand the complex processes in their bodies and detect health issues early. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

According to TechCrunch, the Clair Health project successfully raised $11.6 million in an investment round led by Khosla Ventures. The funding process included a16z speedrun, Cartan Capital, other prestigious venture funds, and renowned investor Anne Wojcicki. The raised funds will be used to improve the device's sensor system and expand AI algorithms.

Advantages over traditional smartwatches

Currently popular devices like Apple Watch or Pixel Watch are mainly limited to gyroscopes, optical sensors, and body temperature measurement. The founders of Clair Health emphasize that these sensors are not sufficient to provide a complete picture of hormonal health. The new gadget is equipped with 10 different biosensors, including a unique biomagnetic sensor capable of analyzing hormone dynamics.

The device monitors not only the menstrual cycle but also inflammatory processes in the body, swelling, energy levels, and signs of perimenopause. This data allows women to provide medical information in the form of precise numbers and graphs during doctor visits, rather than simply describing their symptoms in words.

Voice AI and individual approach

Another unique feature of the startup is the method of communicating with the user. Clair Health has created its own specialized AI model that can analyze biomarkers through the user's voice. After a few minutes of conversation, the system is able to determine which stage of the cycle a woman is in and her hormonal state.

According to Jenny Duan, existing mobile apps often allow marking only a limited number of symptoms. Clair Health allows the user to freely describe their problems via a voice interface, and the AI analyzes this information to develop individual recommendations.

The project is currently in the prototype stage, and its final version is expected to be not only high-tech but also aesthetically appealing. Such innovations could be of great importance in countries like Uzbekistan for remote diagnosis and strengthening preventive measures for women's health through digital technologies.