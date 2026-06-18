Guide for Google Docs Users: How to Disable Gemini AI

·2·Technology
Guide for Google Docs Users: How to Disable Gemini AI

Google is actively integrating Gemini AI into all its services, including the Google Docs text editor. However, for many users, the "Write with Gemini" window that constantly appears during the document editing process is becoming a distraction rather than a helpful tool. For those who want to maintain focus during their workflow, the issue of completely hiding this function has become urgent. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

Often, users try to simply close the Gemini interface in the Google Docs window, but this is only a temporary solution. According to Ixbt.com, the AI chatbot does not always provide clear answers to requests to disable itself or simply limits the action to closing the chat window. This results in AI elements remaining in the user's workspace.

Managing Smart Features

The most effective way to get rid of AI pop-ups in Google Docs and the "Help me write" button that appears next to the cursor is to change the Google Workspace settings. It may be unexpected for many that this process is carried out not directly within the document, but via the Gmail email service.

To disable the AI, the following steps are recommended:

  • Go to Gmail settings and click the "See all settings" button;
  • Go to the "General" section;
  • Find the "Smart features and personalization" item;
  • Disable this function and save the changes.
This action applies not only to Google Docs but also to other services in the Google ecosystem. This frees the user from the obligation to manually close the Gemini window every time a new document is opened. It should be noted that when this setting is disabled, some automatic completion and smart search capabilities provided by Google may also be limited.

This issue is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as the service's activity in the interface has increased significantly since Gemini began supporting the Uzbek language. For professionals who want maximum focus during their work process, the method above is the most optimal solution. While tech giants are mandatorily implementing AI, maintaining the user's freedom of choice serves overall work productivity.

GoogleGeminiGoogle DocsArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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