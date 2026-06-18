Samsung Revolutionizes Displays: RGB OLEDoS with 40,000 nits Brightness Unveiled

South Korean tech giant Samsung Display has showcased a new generation of RGB OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) technology designed for the XR (extended reality) device market. This development is expected to set new industry standards with its record-breaking brightness and color accuracy. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

At its exhibition stand, the company organized a special area called "Ursa Major," where it demonstrated seven different display panels. The most attention was focused on the 1.3-inch RGB OLED panels. The peak brightness of these tiny screens reaches a staggering 40,000 nits. This figure is several times higher than the most advanced smartphone screens currently available on the market.

Technological Advantage and Production Efficiency

According to ixbt.com, the "RGB style" used by Samsung Display differs fundamentally from traditional OLED technologies. Instead of filters that typically block light, organic light-emitting diodes are deposited directly onto a silicon substrate. This not only increases light efficiency but also significantly extends the panel's lifespan.

Samsung Display representatives emphasized that RGB OLED displays are prepared based on a single panel. This helps simplify the production process. Compared to other technologies, such an approach allows for cost reduction in mass production and increases the product's price competitiveness.

For reference, Honor recently announced that its new Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone would feature 10,000 nits of brightness, claiming a record in the field. However, the 40,000 nits figure presented by Samsung demonstrates how rapidly display technologies are evolving and how critical brightness is for XR devices (virtual and augmented reality glasses).

The company stated that, relying on its extensive experience and advanced OLED technologies, it will continue to work on even brighter and more efficient displays in the future. Such technologies will undoubtedly completely transform the appearance and capabilities of the gadgets we use in the coming years.