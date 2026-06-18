Waymo Recalls Nearly 4,000 Robotaxis: Autopilot Fails to Recognize Roadwork Zones

·22·Technology
Waymo Recalls Nearly 4,000 Robotaxis: Autopilot Fails to Recognize Roadwork Zones

Waymo, owned by Alphabet, has announced a recall of nearly 4,000 of its driverless cars due to software flaws. This decision follows reports of robotaxis maneuvering dangerously in construction and repair zones on highways. Currently, high-speed highway access for all Waymo vehicles has been temporarily restricted. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), robotaxis entered closed road sections under repair in at least 13 instances. Six of these incidents occurred in Phoenix, Arizona, in April, and seven in San Francisco, California, in May. According to TechCrunch, the company is working to resolve this issue.

Safety Issues and System Errors

Waymo specialists found that because the vehicle software focused excessively on avoiding other highway hazards, it failed to notice warning signs and construction zones at the roadside. In some cases, robotaxis entered active repair zones despite closed road indicators.

It is worth noting that this is not Waymo's first problem this year. Previously, the company recalled its vehicles for the following reasons:

  • Incorrect maneuvering on flooded roads;
  • Traffic rule violations around school buses;
  • Low-speed collisions with cable ties and telephone poles;
  • Misunderstandings related to peach delivery trucks.

Company representatives are calling this recall a "voluntary and preventive measure." Although highway operations have been suspended, robotaxis continue to operate on ordinary city streets. Service may only be temporarily suspended during heavy rainfall or flood risks.

Expansion and Future Plans

Waymo software is currently under serious scrutiny by the NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board. An incident in January where a robotaxi struck a child near a school was a primary driver for these investigations. Nevertheless, Alphabet emphasizes that its autonomous driving technology is 13 times safer than human-driven cars and significantly reduces accidents involving serious injuries.

Waymo planned to expand its operations to more than 20 cities worldwide this year, including London and Tokyo. However, recent highway issues show that autonomous systems have not yet fully adapted to complex road conditions. For regions with rapidly developing road infrastructure, such as Uzbekistan, the implementation of such technologies will require a review of safety standards in the future.

WaymoAlphabetRobotaxiAutopilotTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Production of PCBs for Local TV Set-Top Boxes Completed in RussiaProduction of PCBs for Local TV Set-Top Boxes Completed in RussiaToday, 12:30Pixi Startup Introduces Interactive AR Characters for iMessagePixi Startup Introduces Interactive AR Characters for iMessageToday, 12:23Russia Plans to Produce Fully National ATMs by 2027Russia Plans to Produce Fully National ATMs by 2027Today, 12:21Apple Warns Customers About Potential Price IncreasesApple Warns Customers About Potential Price IncreasesToday, 12:03Three Days on One Charge: OnePlus N6 Smartphone Features RevealedThree Days on One Charge: OnePlus N6 Smartphone Features RevealedToday, 11:52Caviar Introduces Unique Magnetic Panels for iPhone 17 Pro MaxCaviar Introduces Unique Magnetic Panels for iPhone 17 Pro MaxToday, 11:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released