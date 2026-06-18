Waymo, owned by Alphabet, has announced a recall of nearly 4,000 of its driverless cars due to software flaws. This decision follows reports of robotaxis maneuvering dangerously in construction and repair zones on highways. Currently, high-speed highway access for all Waymo vehicles has been temporarily restricted. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), robotaxis entered closed road sections under repair in at least 13 instances. Six of these incidents occurred in Phoenix, Arizona, in April, and seven in San Francisco, California, in May. According to TechCrunch, the company is working to resolve this issue.

Safety Issues and System Errors

Waymo specialists found that because the vehicle software focused excessively on avoiding other highway hazards, it failed to notice warning signs and construction zones at the roadside. In some cases, robotaxis entered active repair zones despite closed road indicators.

It is worth noting that this is not Waymo's first problem this year. Previously, the company recalled its vehicles for the following reasons:

Incorrect maneuvering on flooded roads;

Traffic rule violations around school buses;

Low-speed collisions with cable ties and telephone poles;

Misunderstandings related to peach delivery trucks.

Company representatives are calling this recall a "voluntary and preventive measure." Although highway operations have been suspended, robotaxis continue to operate on ordinary city streets. Service may only be temporarily suspended during heavy rainfall or flood risks.

Expansion and Future Plans

Waymo software is currently under serious scrutiny by the NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board. An incident in January where a robotaxi struck a child near a school was a primary driver for these investigations. Nevertheless, Alphabet emphasizes that its autonomous driving technology is 13 times safer than human-driven cars and significantly reduces accidents involving serious injuries.

Waymo planned to expand its operations to more than 20 cities worldwide this year, including London and Tokyo. However, recent highway issues show that autonomous systems have not yet fully adapted to complex road conditions. For regions with rapidly developing road infrastructure, such as Uzbekistan, the implementation of such technologies will require a review of safety standards in the future.