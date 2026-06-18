Three Days on One Charge: OnePlus N6 Smartphone Features Revealed

·16·Technology
Three Days on One Charge: OnePlus N6 Smartphone Features Revealed

The OnePlus brand, which has established its place in the smartphone market, is preparing to introduce a new affordable and long-lasting model — the OnePlus N6. This gadget is expected to attract attention not only for its budget price but also for a battery capacity that is rare for modern smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the OnePlus N6 model is primarily aimed at a youth audience, with an expected price of around 200 dollars. Initial data on the device's technical capabilities has already appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database. Registered under the model number CPH2955, the smartphone managed to score 788 points in the single-core test and 1993 points in the multi-core test.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The new smartphone runs on the MediaTek MT6835 platform. Experts believe this could be either the Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6100+ processor. Although this chipset does not provide flagship-level power, it is considered sufficient for daily tasks and social media use. Additionally, it is confirmed that the device will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM.

Popular insider Abhishek Yadav confirmed the information about the OnePlus N6, emphasizing that its main advantage lies in the power-saving system. The company itself has confirmed that an unprecedented 8000 mAh battery will be installed in this model. Such a huge energy reserve allows the smartphone to operate for at least three days without charging under average load.

Long-term Durability and Presentation

Another important aspect is that the manufacturer is placing special emphasis on the battery's service life. It is reported that the battery is guaranteed to serve for 7 years without significantly losing its capacity. This is a very high indicator among modern smartphones, as batteries usually begin to lose their charge after 2-3 years.

Such devices are also very relevant for the Uzbekistan market. The balance of price and quality, especially long battery life, could be ideal for long-distance drivers, travelers, and young people who want to stay constantly connected.

The official premiere of the OnePlus N6 smartphone is planned for June 30 of this year in India. After that, the device is expected to enter the global market, including Central Asian countries. Since insider Abhishek Yadav has previously released accurate information about the Xiaomi Mi 10T series smartphones, confidence in this news is high.

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