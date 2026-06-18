Caviar Introduces Unique Magnetic Panels for iPhone 17 Pro Max

Caviar, known for producing luxury accessories, has unveiled the new “Genesis” collection designed for iPhone smartphones. The main feature of this series is the special magnetic panels that allow users to change the device's design in seconds. This technology is presented as a more convenient and aesthetically perfect solution than using a standard case. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Company representatives noted that the new collection is adapted for future flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro Max, allowing the user to update the smartphone's back panel in one motion. This not only changes the appearance but also grants the device a unique exclusivity. According to ixbt.com, the collection includes five models with different designs.

Unique materials and historical artifacts

The most striking and expensive representative of the collection is the “Relic” model. A piece of a real Tyrannosaurus tooth is embedded within the V-shaped element of its design. The manufacturers describe this gadget not merely as technology, but as a “contemporary artifact.” The price for this exclusive version starts at approximately 299 thousand rubles.

Additionally, the collection features other luxury models, each with its own distinct character. For example, the “Stimulus” model is crafted from a combination of black crocodile leather and bright jewelry enamel. This design is aimed at users who are more active and enjoy being the center of attention.

The “Vector” model has a more serious style, consisting of black titanium and leather coating. While the “Proteus” model embodies a combination of silver titanium and blue leather, the “Orion” model uses gold-plated titanium and blue enamel to evoke the vastness of space.

A new trend in the smartphone market

In the Uzbekistan market, there is also high demand for personalization and exclusive accessories among iPhone users. Although Caviar products are not intended for the mass segment, the idea of magnetic interchangeable panels could open a new direction for other accessory manufacturers in the future.

Currently, these panels not only serve a protective function but turn the smartphone into a work of art. This solution presented by Caviar is expected to be ideal for wealthy individuals who are bored with the iPhone design but do not wish to purchase a new device.