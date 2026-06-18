China Becomes Absolute Global Leader in Offshore Wind Energy

China continues to strengthen its dominance in the global renewable energy market. According to recent data, the country has become not only the largest capacity holder in offshore wind energy but also the primary driver of global growth. Today, more than half of the world's total offshore wind power plants are located in China. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to CCTV Finance, citing the mydrivers resource, by the end of 2025, the total capacity of grid-connected offshore wind power plants worldwide reached 92,475 million kilowatts. 56 percent of this massive figure, namely 52,042 million kilowatts, is produced by facilities within China. Thus, Beijing has held the top spot in the global rankings since overtaking the UK in 2021.

Over the past year, the volume of newly commissioned capacity globally reached 9,252 million kilowatts, representing a 16 percent increase over the previous year. Notably, nearly 80 percent of this new capacity — specifically 7,192 million kilowatts — was established in the Chinese market. This confirms that the country has remained the world leader in new installations for eight consecutive years.

Technological Superiority and Strategic Goals

China's success in this regard is not a coincidence, but the result of a long-term state strategy and investments in technological innovations. Offshore wind turbines are considered more efficient than onshore ones because wind speeds in the open ocean are higher and more stable. By effectively utilizing the vast waters of its eastern coasts, China is accelerating its transition to a green economy.

Experts believe that China's activity in this sector also contributes to the lowering of prices in the global energy market. Through mass production and the implementation of new technologies, the cost of turbines is decreasing, making wind energy more attractive for other nations. Currently, Chinese companies have begun participating as main contractors not only in their own country but also in international projects.

For landlocked countries like Uzbekistan, China's experience can serve as an important model for developing onshore wind energy. In the Central Asian region, particularly in the Karakalpakstan and Navoi regions, wind energy potential is highly valued, and Chinese technologies are widely used in these projects. In the future, solving environmental problems and ensuring energy security by increasing the share of renewable energy will remain a priority task.