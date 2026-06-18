Spotify Launches Ticket Reservation System for True Fans

·30·Technology
Spotify Launches Ticket Reservation System for True Fans

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, has introduced a new opportunity for its most loyal users. The new system, called “Reserved by Spotify,” identifies die-hard fans of artists and allows them to reserve concert tickets before general sales begin. This step is a key part of the platform's strategy for working with “superfans.” According to Techcrunch.com, reports .

The new feature is initially available to Premium subscribers over 18 in the US. Singer Role Model was chosen as the project's first partner. Fans interested in his concert tours will start receiving notifications about their allocated tickets starting June 23. Spotify specifically emphasized that it will not charge any additional commission fees for these transactions.

Fighting Ticket Scalpers

The main goal of this system is to combat scalping (reselling) and bots, which are the primary problems in the ticket market. Currently, concert tickets for popular artists are bought within seconds via automated programs as soon as they go on sale and are later resold at several times the price. Spotify aims to deliver tickets to real people who regularly listen to the artist's songs, rather than to bots.

According to ixbt.com, the system meticulously analyzes user activity when offering tickets. This takes into account not only the number of plays but also shares and other interactive actions. Most importantly, the system does not allow the falsification of statistics using AI or bots. Simply playing music continuously in the background will not be enough to achieve “superfan” status.

Geolocation and Terms of Use

The Reserved system also considers the user's location. Tickets are offered only to fans located near the concert venue. If the user meets all requirements, a special offer will appear on the main page of their Spotify app. There, they can view concert dates and set a reminder to purchase tickets.

Currently, the project only applies to concerts held at Live Nation venues and sales carried out via the Ticketmaster platform. In the future, the company plans to cover smaller concert halls and international markets, including the European and Asian regions. This could eventually make it easier for Spotify users in Uzbekistan to get tickets for international star concerts.

It is worth noting that the number of “superfans” may not always match the number of seats in the concert hall. Therefore, tickets are not guaranteed even for the most active listeners, but they will have the opportunity to purchase before the general queue for 24 hours. This is also beneficial for Spotify, encouraging users to maintain paid subscriptions and spend more time in the app.

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