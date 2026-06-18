Battle for AI Control: IT Workers Against Big Corporations

Against the backdrop of the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and concerns about their impact on society, a new political movement has emerged in the USA. The Guardrails Alliance, a super PAC (political action committee) supported by industry experts and ordinary IT workers, has begun a fight against the unlimited dominance of tech giants in the AI field. This movement aims for the responsible development of technologies and the establishment of strict legislative oversight. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to The New York Times, the Guardrails Alliance was organized by democratic activists Shonna Thomas and Leah Hunt-Hendricks. The organization presents itself as a populist movement standing against the interests of large corporations. Currently, the committee has 5 million dollars at its disposal, with plans to increase this amount to 15 million dollars by the end of the current election cycle.

Small Budget and Huge Goals

While 5 million dollars may seem like a large sum, it appears modest compared to the 100 million dollar budget of groups like Leading the Future, which are funded by major tech leaders. For reference, Leading the Future is supported by figures such as OpenAI president Greg Brockman. However, the founders of the Guardrails Alliance emphasize that the issue is not about money, but about the real concerns of the public and industry experts.

The new organization's first major step will be to support New York congressional candidate Alex Bores. Bores became a target of major tech lobbyists because he advocates for the regulation of the AI sector. One of the promotional videos released by the Guardrails Alliance features the parents of Adam Rain, a teenager who committed suicide after a long interaction with ChatGPT. This case demonstrates how serious the impact of AI algorithms on the human psyche can be.

Growing Dissatisfaction Among IT Workers

Interestingly, many employees of companies like OpenAI are dissatisfied with the political positions of their leaders. They are criticizing attacks directed against AI control on social networks. Furthermore, industry representatives are demanding that their companies cancel contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and refrain from using technologies for mass surveillance and autonomous warfare.

According to Shonna Thomas, the Guardrails Alliance should become a political hub for everyone concerned about the manipulative influence of the tech sector on elections and legislation. The organization is also collaborating with the Public First Action group, supported by companies like Anthropic. This indicates that the issue of AI safety is becoming a priority not only for politicians but for the technology creators themselves.

These processes are also of great importance for countries transitioning to a digital economy, such as Uzbekistan. This struggle between global tech giants will directly influence the formation of international standards for AI ethics and safety worldwide in the future.