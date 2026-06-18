MapTap: The New Intellectual Geography Game Replacing Wordle

While the world-famous Wordle game celebrates its fifth anniversary, many users note that they have begun to grow slightly bored with daily word puzzles. Currently, a new geographic project called MapTap is gaining popularity among intellectual game enthusiasts. This game not only tests knowledge but also allows users to explore the world map visually. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

MapTap is available as a web browser and mobile app, providing users with five geographic questions every day. The main condition of the game is to accurately find and mark a given city, historical site, or island on the world map. For each attempt, a score from 0 to 100 is awarded based on the accuracy of the distance. The difficulty of the questions progresses from simple to complex: while the first question might be a major metropolis like London, the last one could be a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean.

Game Mechanics and Features

The scoring system in MapTap is uniquely structured. Points collected in the final, most difficult questions are multiplied by 2 or 3, allowing the total result to be evaluated on a 1000-point scale. According to The Verge, a score above 900 is considered an excellent result. Like Wordle, it also features a function to share results with friends on social networks and messenger groups.

The difference between this project and other geographic games (such as Worldle or Globle) is that it doesn't leave the user at a dead end. Even if you don't know the name of the country, you can mark an approximate point on the map, draw conclusions from your error, and see the distance. This turns the gameplay into an exciting adventure rather than a tedious search.

Educational Significance and Interesting Facts

MapTap is not just a pastime but also a powerful educational platform. At the end of each game, the user is provided with short but meaningful information about the locations found. For example, one of the recently held games was dedicated to the life and travels of the famous 14th-century traveler Ibn Battuta, where users took a virtual journey across Africa, Asia, and the Iberian Peninsula.

The game is intended not only for geography specialists but also for casual enthusiasts. Although those who know the map well have an advantage, anyone can significantly improve their knowledge through regular play. For instance, finding an exact point in large archipelagos like Indonesia or distinguishing islands off the coast of Italy becomes a skill over time.

Today, MapTap has also become a great arena for team competitions. Competitions among friends to see who can more accurately find the site of the Battle of Midway or who knows the remotest corners of the world better are becoming popular. Such games serve as one of the most effective ways to expand one's worldview using digital technologies.