Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced unprecedented benefits for air conditioner users to strengthen its position in the home appliances market. The company will now provide not only a long-term warranty for its devices but also a free refrigerant (freon) refill service. This step is a strategic move to gain customer trust and demonstrate confidence in product quality. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Shan Lyanyu, Managing Director of the large home appliances division at Xiaomi Group, issued an official statement in response to numerous user requests. According to him, the 10-year warranty applicable to all air conditioners under the Mi Home brand will now include the refrigerant refill service. This new regulation is scheduled to officially take effect on January 1, 2025.

Quality Control and Technical Service Procedure

According to the new rules, if a freon leak is detected during the warranty period due to a product defect or incorrect installation performed by Xiaomi, the service will be carried out completely free of charge. Users will incur no additional costs. According to ixbt.com, the company aims to raise the quality of its service services to a new level through this initiative.

At the same time, Shan Lyanyu emphasized that air conditioners do not require regular freon refills during the warranty period. Xiaomi devices undergo a three-stage control system to minimize the risk of leaks: AI-assisted quality control at the factory, digital vacuum cleaning, and intelligent diagnostics powered by AI. These technologies ensure the stable operation of the device for many years.

The company representative urged all users to refill refrigerant only after an inspection by professional specialists to avoid unnecessary repairs. Incorrect intervention can reduce the device's operational efficiency or cause complete failure.

Expansion of Digital Services Scope

Xiaomi previously announced the results of the digital vacuum cleaning service for Mi Home air conditioners. More than one million households used this service within six months of its launch. Currently, this service network fully covers 31 administrative regions of China, and it is expected that such services will be expanded to international markets in the future.

Given that Xiaomi home appliances, especially smart air conditioners, are becoming popular in the Uzbekistan market, such global initiatives by the brand are also of great importance for local consumers. Quality service and long-term warranties remain key criteria when choosing appliances.