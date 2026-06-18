Amazon Prepares to Compete with NVIDIA in the AI Chip Market

·5·Technology
Amazon Prepares to Compete with NVIDIA in the AI Chip Market

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's largest cloud service provider, plans to launch a serious challenge to NVIDIA's dominance in the semiconductor market. The company is considering not only keeping its proprietary Trainium chips for its own servers but also selling them to other companies. This move could significantly shift the balance of power in the global technology market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to Bloomberg, AWS AI head Peter DeSantis confirmed that negotiations are currently underway to sell Trainium chips to other companies for use in their data centers. While the potential buyers have not yet been disclosed, this process demonstrates the scale of Amazon's ambitions in the hardware market.

This initiative was also mentioned by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in his annual letter to shareholders in April. Jassy noted that the demand for the company's custom chips is so high that operating them as a separate business could generate around $50 billion in annual revenue. This figure is comparable to the annual revenue of giants like Intel.

A New Rival for NVIDIA

Currently, NVIDIA is the absolute leader in the AI chip market, with annual revenues reaching $326 billion. Nevertheless, Amazon is expected to capture a significant portion of the market with its chips' $50 billion potential. This will not only intensify competition but could also reduce the costs of developing AI technologies.

Until now, AWS had refrained from selling its chips. The main reason was that the company preferred to lock customers into its cloud ecosystem through its chips. That is, customers using the chips were also required to pay for data storage, security, and networking services. Now, a change in strategy opens new revenue streams for Amazon.

However, there are certain challenges in implementing these plans. According to Andy Jassy, capacity for current Trainium chips and even the Trainium4 chips expected next year is already fully booked. This means Amazon must sharply increase production volume to bring the chips to the external market.

Production and Market Demand

Amazon relies on major partners like TSMC for chip production. However, competing with giants like NVIDIA and Apple for TSMC capacity will not be easy. According to TechCrunch, AWS representative Doron Aronson confirmed a high probability of selling entire server systems (racks) to other companies in the future.

For Uzbek users and local IT companies, this news could lead to a decrease in global cloud service prices. Amid the shortage and high cost of NVIDIA chips, the alternative solutions offered by Amazon will help make AI projects more affordable.

In conclusion, Amazon aims to become a major player not only in software and cloud services but also in the semiconductor market. While NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang envisions a new $200 billion market for his company, Amazon is taking serious steps to secure its own $50 billion share.

AmazonNVIDIAAWSArtificial IntelligenceTrainium
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