Honor Watch 6 Unveiled: Up to 35-Day Battery Life and 3000 Nit AMOLED Display

Honor has officially unveiled its next-generation smartwatch, the Honor Watch 6, for the international market. Replacing the previous Watch 5, this device achieves significant growth not only in design but also in technical capabilities. The gadget is positioned as a universal assistant for both daily use and professional fitness training. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The primary advantage of the new model is its battery capacity. The Honor Watch 6 is equipped with a 980 mAh battery, one of the highest indicators in its class. According to the manufacturer, in standard usage mode, the watch can last up to 35 days on a single charge, freeing the user from the problem of frequent charging.

Display and Navigation Capabilities

The device features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 464 x 464 pixels. While the screen refresh rate is 60 Hz, the peak brightness reaches 3000 nits. Such brightness allows for easy reading of information even under direct sunlight. According to Ixbt.com, the watch case is made of an aluminum alloy and has a texture reminiscent of titanium.

Regarding geolocation, the Honor Watch 6 integrates advanced technologies. Its AccuTrack system works with dual-band GPS and supports all major global navigation systems, helping to map routes with maximum precision during outdoor activities.

Health Monitoring and Sports Modes

For sports enthusiasts, the watch offers over 120 workout modes. The device not only counts simple steps but also provides specific metrics for professional sports. For example, during football or badminton games, hit speed and game dynamics are analyzed, and a "heat map" is created based on movements on the field. When running in mountainous areas, elevation gain and route deviation indicators are recorded.

The health monitoring system is based on IntelliSense technology, which monitors the following key aspects around the clock:

Continuous heart rate monitoring;

Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement;

Analysis of sleep quality and stages;

Stress level detection and preparation of morning health reports.

The device weighs 41 grams and has a thickness of 10.8 mm. Additionally, the watch is equipped with an NFC module and IP69-rated water and dust protection. The Honor Watch 6 has now gone on sale in European markets. The official price is set at 250 euros, but for the first month, buyers can purchase it at a special price starting from 170 euros.