New Solution Against Social Media Addiction: Mivo Scrolling App Introduced

Today, staring at a smartphone screen for hours or "doomscrolling" (continuously following negative news) has become one of the most serious problems of modern society. Many users lose track of how time passes on social networks. To solve this problem, the Mivo Scrolling app with a fresh approach has entered the market. Unlike traditional restrictive software, it focuses on forming a conscious attitude rather than punishing the user. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to TechCrunch, Mivo Scrolling was launched last month; it monitors the user's screen time and provides analytical data on daily habits. However, its main difference lies in a management style "without guilt." Instead of completely disconnecting the user from technology, the app suggests planning the time of use in advance.

Philosophy of conscious usage

Mivo Scrolling allows users to set specific time slots for social networks. For example, one can allocate one hour twice a day and choose exactly which apps to access. When the set time expires, instead of a strict ban, a friendly reminder appears on the screen. It asks the user why they are currently on social media: out of boredom, for distraction, or simply for relaxation?

The app's creator, Pranshu Raithatha, explains that many tools impose restrictions after the habit has already formed. Mivo adds a small moment of reflection as soon as the user opens a social network. This helps the person ask themselves a question before automatically falling into the scrolling process.

Technical capabilities and monitoring

The app includes a number of useful functions that serve to improve digital hygiene:

Reminders to take short breaks every 2, 3, or 5 minutes;

A survey after using a social network on whether the time spent was useful or not;

A widget on the main screen showing daily statistics and the time of the next session.

This app is also highly relevant for users in Uzbekistan. Considering the high amount of time spent on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram in our country, assistants like Mivo can help promote a healthy digital lifestyle among young people.

Currently, the Mivo Scrolling app is available for free download on the App Store. The program is part of the "slowtech" movement, aiming to rethink the relationship between humans and gadgets. This is not just a ban, but an effective tool for learning to control one's own actions.