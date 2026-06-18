AI and Love: Dating App Users in the US Dissatisfied with Technology

While modern technologies are penetrating all spheres of our lives, trust in artificial intelligence (AI) remains low regarding human relationships and dating. Research conducted by Match Group, the owner of popular platforms such as Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, shows that nearly half of users have a negative attitude toward AI intervention in romantic relationships. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Of the 1,000 users aged 18 to 39 who participated in the survey, 47 percent stated that they dislike the use of AI in the dating process. This indicates that people fear technology replacing human emotions. According to the Match Group report, resistance is stronger among women — 51 percent of women aged 18-24 stated they would refuse to date someone who uses AI companion apps.

The boundary between technological assistance and human sincerity

Nevertheless, users are not completely rejecting AI. 64 percent of research participants admitted that AI could make the dating process easier. Users expect more help from technology in technical matters, such as choosing the best photos for a profile or writing a more interesting description. In other words, people want to delegate the "hard parts" to technology while keeping the sincere and human part of communication for themselves.

Currently, apps like Tinder are spending significant funds to implement AI tools, and Bumble has launched a special digital assistant called Bee. Some startups are even promoting the idea of "personal bots" that chat with each other on behalf of users. However, Match Group experts emphasize that such approaches may not be accepted by society, as the phrase "our bots agreed" can never be the basis for a romantic date.

Situation and trends in the Uzbekistan market

In Uzbekistan, international platforms like Tinder and Mamba, as well as local dating services, are becoming more popular. Although such large-scale studies have not been conducted here, it is natural that global trends influence the local audience. For Uzbek users, sincerity in communication and the authenticity of the interlocutor remain of primary importance.

In conclusion, the main takeaway for dating app developers is clear: people do not want to build romantic relationships with a robot or have an artificial experience where technology interferes too much. AI must remain only a supporting tool, while communication and emotions must remain in human hands.