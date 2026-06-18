American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly spreading misleading information about the autonomous driving capabilities of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV models. The complaint filed in the Central District of California claims the company misled customers and failed to deliver promised technologies. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the lawsuit, Rivian advertised that first-generation R1 models would feature "hands-free, eyes-off" driving systems. According to TechCrunch, this implies Level 3 autonomy according to SAE standards, meaning that under certain conditions, the driver could take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel.

Technical Capabilities and Marketing Lies

Plaintiffs cite a five-year national marketing campaign and speeches by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe at various conferences as evidence. Specifically, at the 2022 TechCrunch Disrupt event, the company head emphasized that the Driver+ system would be standard in all vehicles and would eventually achieve full autonomy.

However, court documents state that no software update can enable first-generation Rivian vehicles to drive at the promised level. The lawsuit states, "Rivian continued to promote these features to encourage consumers to purchase, despite knowing that first-generation models would never achieve Level 3 autonomy."

Today, autopilot technologies are generating significant interest in the Uzbekistan market as well. Although Rivian products are not as widespread in our region as Tesla, such legal disputes in the electric vehicle segment affect the reliability of global brands. Currently, first-generation R1T and R1S owners are deprived of the promised "hands-free" driving capability.

Financial and Legal Problems of the Company

Rivian representatives declined to comment due to the ongoing legal proceedings. The lawsuit includes counts of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. The law firms representing the victims are demanding a trial by jury.

This is not Rivian's first major legal battle. Last year, the company agreed to pay $250 million in damages to shareholders for unexpectedly raising vehicle prices in 2022. The new generation (updated in 2024) Rivian models are equipped with more powerful sensors and 11 cameras, which truly support a higher level of autonomy, but this is not a solution for owners of the older models.