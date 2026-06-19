Plastic Processors and Fake Chips: GeForce RTX 4090 Dummies Appear on Markets

While demand for high-performance graphics cards is growing in the global market, scammers are inventing new types of deception. According to recent reports, fake copies of the GeForce RTX 4090, one of NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs, have gone on sale; they are indistinguishable from the original in appearance but completely useless inside. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

A tech blogger on China's Bilibili platform provided detailed information about this situation. According to them, a customer purchased a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card under the ASUS brand. The device's outer shell, weight, power connectors, and even markings raised no suspicion. However, after the graphics card failed to work when connected to a computer, its cooling system was opened, revealing the true scene.

Plastic chip and parts manufactured in 2030

According to ixbt.com, instead of a real AD102 GPU, a simple piece of plastic with laser-etched markings was installed inside the graphics card. Interestingly, the scammers even made a mistake with the marking: the date on the device indicates it was manufactured in 2030. This is not a simple oversight in the production process, but a blatant attempt to deceive buyers.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the memory chips on the graphics card PCB are either useless or defective products. This situation differs sharply from previous fraud schemes. Previously, criminals would modify the BIOS of old graphics cards to present them as new models. In that case, the buyer would at least have a working, albeit lower-power, device. Now, buyers are simply receiving a plastic dummy in exchange for a large sum of money.

AI and security measures

Experts believe that the increase in such fake products is directly linked to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the global shortage of NVIDIA chips. Powerful devices like the GeForce RTX 4090 have become essential tools not only for gamers but also for specialists working with neural networks. High demand and limited supply create favorable conditions for scammers.

Considering that graphics card prices are also significantly high in the Uzbekistan market, caution is crucial for local buyers. Specialists recommend avoiding suspicious online stores and excessively low prices, and purchasing products only from official dealers or trusted sellers with a warranty.

Additionally, when buying a graphics card, it should be checked on the spot using special software (e.g., GPU-Z), and if possible, the device's serial number should be verified via the manufacturer's website. Otherwise, it is easy to become a victim of an expensive "toy" that looks perfect on the outside but is empty inside.