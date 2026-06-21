Samsung Announces Next-Gen "Monster" Galaxy M47 5G Smartphone

·3·Technology
Samsung Announces Next-Gen "Monster" Galaxy M47 5G Smartphone

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to update its line of affordable and high-performance smartphones. The company has released the first official teasers of the Galaxy M47 5G model on social media, describing the device as a "Next Level Monster." Continuing the tradition of its predecessors, this model focuses primarily on performance and battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, a short video released by Samsung emphasizes the smartphone's gaming capabilities. The device promises users a smooth graphical interface, high frame rates, and long-lasting gaming sessions. This indicates that the tradition of large-capacity batteries, a hallmark of the Galaxy M series, will be maintained in the new model.

Technical Specifications and Expected Updates

According to preliminary data, the Galaxy M47 5G smartphone is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. This chipset is designed for mid-range devices and stands out for its energy efficiency and multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the device is expected to be equipped with 8 GB RAM, which is sufficient for modern apps and demanding games.

There are also interesting updates regarding the software. It is speculated that the smartphone may ship with the Android 16 operating system and Samsung's latest One UI skin. If confirmed, the Galaxy M47 5G will become one of the first mid-range smartphones on the market with the newest software.

Samsung has chosen India as the primary market for this model, but the device is expected to appear in other regions soon, including Central Asia and the Uzbekistan markets. The Galaxy M series is very popular among Uzbek users due to its affordable price and powerful battery, and the new model is likely to repeat this success.

While no precise information about the smartphone's appearance and camera system has been provided yet, the teaser images suggest a modern and compact design. The company is expected to reveal the official presentation date and all technical parameters in the coming days.

SamsungGalaxy M47SmartphoneTechnologyAndroid 16
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