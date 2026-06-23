AI chip maker Groq raises $650 million

·4·Technology
AI chip maker Groq raises $650 million

Groq, competing with giants like NVIDIA in the AI chip market, has officially confirmed raising $650 million in new investment to expand its operations and implement strategic changes. This step comes at a critical juncture for the company, as Groq recently partially lost its core technological intellectual property and leading specialists through a complex agreement with NVIDIA. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this funding round is expected to significantly increase the company's market valuation, although exact figures have not yet been disclosed. For reference, Groq was valued at $6.9 billion last September. The new funds will be used not only to update the technological base but also to fill the gaps left by key personnel who moved to NVIDIA.

Controversial agreement and talent exchange with NVIDIA

In December last year, a unique licensing agreement was signed between NVIDIA and Groq. As a result of this deal, Groq founder and CEO Jonathan Ross, as well as President Sunny Madra and several key engineers, joined NVIDIA. This process, described in the tech world as a "not-acqui-hire" (attracting talent without a full acquisition), brought significant profit to Groq's investors but created a void in the company's leadership.

Currently, Groq's management has been taken over by one of the company's founders, Doug Wightman. To strengthen its personnel, the company appointed Alan Rice, who has experience at giants like xAI and Meta, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additionally, specialists from Microsoft and other cloud technology firms have joined the team.

New Strategy: Focus on Cloud Services

Groq is famous for its chips called Language Processing Units (LPU), which drastically increase the inference speed in AI systems. However, after NVIDIA acquired the license for this technology and introduced its Nvidia Groq 3 LPX system, Groq decided to change its business model.

The company is now focusing its primary attention on the "neocloud" (next-generation cloud services) business. Groq announced that it has currently achieved the following:

  • 13 data centers established across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region;
  • Serving over 5 million developers and thousands of AI companies;
  • Processing trillions of tokens (text units) per week.
The activity of companies like Groq is of great importance for developing markets such as Uzbekistan. Increased competition in the AI chip market leads to lower cloud computing costs for end users and the democratization of technology. With its new investment, Groq is attempting to prove it can withstand NVIDIA's dominance.

GroqNVIDIAArtificial IntelligenceChipsetTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Neurotechnology Revolution: Brain Implants Move from Lab to PracticeNeurotechnology Revolution: Brain Implants Move from Lab to PracticeToday, 01:26NVIDIA Announces Solution for AI Water Consumption ProblemNVIDIA Announces Solution for AI Water Consumption ProblemToday, 01:26Xiaomi introduces new Mijia Pro 508L refrigerator powered by HyperOSXiaomi introduces new Mijia Pro 508L refrigerator powered by HyperOSToday, 00:59Apple and Tesla Supplier Tata Electronics Hit by CyberattackApple and Tesla Supplier Tata Electronics Hit by CyberattackToday, 00:53China is Doubling the Size of Its Tiangong Orbital StationChina is Doubling the Size of Its Tiangong Orbital StationToday, 00:29Unfixable Vulnerability Found in Apple Chips: iPhone Devices at RiskUnfixable Vulnerability Found in Apple Chips: iPhone Devices at RiskToday, 00:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released