James Webb Space Telescope captures full cycle of star birth in Orion Nebula

Continuing to explore the secrets of the universe, the James Webb Space Telescope has transmitted stunning images from the northern part of the Orion A complex, located approximately 1,280 light-years from Earth. This region is known in the scientific world as the OMC-2 molecular cloud, allowing for the study of the star formation process in the finest detail. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The newly acquired image covers a vast area equivalent to nearly 150 light-years. It reflects all stages of stellar evolution — from the initial clusters of gas and dust to young stars that have already formed and are emitting their own energy. This is a unique opportunity for astronomers to observe the "maternity ward" processes of the cosmos.

Secrets behind interstellar dust

At the center of the image are protostars (stellar embryos) actively accumulating matter through accretion disks. Relatively mature objects that have dispersed the surrounding dense gas layers can also be seen. The various colors in the image indicate differences in the temperature and composition of the gas and dust clouds.

Captured using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), this data revealed layers that ordinary optical telescopes cannot see. Infrared rays penetrate the dense dust curtain, enabling the detection of processes hidden behind it. As reported by ixbt.com, the blue and green hues in the image represent gas layers, while the reddish areas indicate powerful shock waves.

Cosmic jets and shock waves

One of the most striking features in the image is the massive streams of gas, or jets, erupting from the poles of young stars. These streams collide with surrounding clouds at high speeds, creating shock waves that cause the matter to glow red.

It is precisely these jets that help astronomers locate the youngest and most deeply hidden objects, as they cannot be seen by any other means. Scientists note that the OMC-2 region serves as a unique laboratory for studying the impact of young stellar outflows on the surrounding environment.

Researchers are using this data to analyze how the chemical composition of protoplanetary disks is formed and how growing stars are nourished by their parent cloud. The relative proximity of the Orion Nebula in astronomical terms provides a basis for detailed study of processes obscured by dust in other parts of our galaxy.