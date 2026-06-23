Ai+ Introduces iPhone 17-Style Nova 2 Series

·65·Technology
Ai+ Introduces iPhone 17-Style Nova 2 Series

A new name in the smartphone market — the Ai+ brand has officially announced its next Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G models. These devices are attracting the attention of technology enthusiasts with their affordability and unexpected technical specifications, especially an appearance reminiscent of the future iPhone 17 design. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The flagship of the series, the Nova 2 Pro 5G model, is equipped with a massive 6.9-inch Full HD+ display. A screen refresh rate of 144 Hz makes it very convenient for games and dynamic content. The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor is responsible for the device's performance, powered by up to 8 GB of RAM.

Technical capabilities and design uniqueness

According to ixbt.com, the rear panel of the Nova 2 Pro 5G model is designed based on insights about Apple's yet-to-be-presented iPhone 17 smartphones. Additionally, the back of the case features user-configurable LED lights, giving the device a futuristic look. The camera system is complemented by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 megapixel frontal camera.

The simpler version — Nova 2 Neo 5G — has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display operating at 120 Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The main advantage of this model is the 48 megapixel main camera based on the Sony IMX582 sensor. Regarding memory, the device is limited to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Autonomy and protection system

Both smartphones are equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, which is considered very high-capacity by today's standards. Although charging is limited to 18 W, the large battery capacity guarantees long-term autonomy. Additionally, users have the possibility to expand memory up to 2 TB using MicroSD cards.

Notable features of the new devices include:

  • Moisture and dust protection according to the IP65 standard;
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner;
  • Presence of stereo speakers;
  • Android 16 operating system under the NxtQuantum OS shell.
The appearance of this brand in the Uzbekistan smartphone market may further intensify competition in the affordable segment. Ai+ models are expected to be a worthy choice, especially for fans of large screens and powerful batteries. So far, no specific information regarding the international release date and prices of the devices has been disclosed.

Ai+SmartphoneTechnologyiPhone 17MediaTek
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