Elon Musk's Grok Build enters autonomous mode: Now writes code without human intervention

Elon Musk's projects in the field of artificial intelligence continue to develop rapidly. The Grok Build platform on the X (formerly Twitter) social network has reached a new stage, now capable of performing complex engineering tasks with minimal user participation. This update transforms AI from a simple conversationalist into a full-fledged autonomous programmer. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, a new /goal command has been introduced in the Grok Build system. While previous coding assistants worked like simple chatbots—where the user had to control and guide every step—the new mode focuses on the independent execution of the task. This significantly accelerates the programming process and reduces the need for human intervention.

New capabilities of autonomous engineering

Grok Build is now capable of independently creating a work plan, breaking a large task into smaller parts, and monitoring the process through special checklists. The system not only writes code but also analyzes it, fixes errors, checks web pages, and runs scripts to verify the correctness of the result. Most importantly, when an error occurs, the system can recover itself and continue working without user intervention.

A set of special commands has been provided to manage the process:

/goal status — view current work status;

/goal pause — temporarily stop the process;

/goal resume — continue work;

/goal clear — cancel the task.

These tools allow the user to maintain overall control without interfering with the logical part of the process. This update moves the Grok Build platform from a simple communication mode to an autonomous execution format.

Game creation and future prospects

Recently, a cyberpunk-style racing game created with the help of Grok Build sparked great interest on social networks. The user simply wrote the game idea, and the AI independently wrote the code and created car designs, tracks, and menu interfaces via Grok Imagine. This technology allows even people with no programming knowledge to create complex digital products.

Elon Musk noted that the Grok Build team is working 7 days a week without breaks, and the tool is improving every day. This beta version launched by SpaceXAI is expected to revolutionize the software development field in the near future. For Uzbek developers and startup founders, such tools will undoubtedly be very useful in quickly preparing a minimum viable product (MVP).