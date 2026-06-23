Revolution in the Smartphone Market: Device with 9000 mAh Battery Expected

Autonomy remains one of the most pressing issues in the smartphone industry. According to the well-known Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, a new smartphone equipped with a record-breaking 9000 mAh battery is expected to hit the market this July. This figure is nearly double the average capacity of modern flagships. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Although the manufacturer's name has not yet been disclosed, some details about the device's technical specifications are known. The new smartphone will stand out not only for its large battery but also for its durability. It is reported that the model will be fully waterproof and equipped with a reinforced protection system against shocks and drops from heights.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The device is expected to feature a flat panel with 1.5K resolution. This provides users with a high-quality image while helping to optimize energy consumption. Additionally, stereo speakers will be installed for high-quality audio transmission. According to ixbt.com, the gadget is based on an energy-efficient processor from the Snapdragon 6 series.

The choice of the Snapdragon 6 platform is not accidental. These chips are focused more on power saving and stable operation rather than ultra-high performance. Combined with a 9000 mAh capacity, this processor could ensure the smartphone operates for several days without recharging. This is especially critical for those on long trips or working in extreme conditions.

The insider notes that manufacturers do not intend to stop here. Work is currently underway in laboratories on an even more powerful model with a 10,000 mAh battery. However, the version with such a massive battery is planned for release slightly later.

Digital Chat Station has previously accurately predicted important news in the tech world, including the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, and the release of the Realme GT 7 Pro with a Samsung display. Therefore, reports about this new "energy giant" are being taken seriously by experts.

Demand for such durable smartphones is also high in the Uzbekistan market. Especially for those working in mountainous areas, travelers, and courier service employees, waterproof devices with long battery life have always been of interest. This premiere expected in July could start a new trend in the smartphone market.