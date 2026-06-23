SpaceX to Launch New Starfall Spacecraft: Project Highlights

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, plans to launch one of its newest and most mysterious developments — the Starfall spacecraft — into space for the first time today, June 23. This mission is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its technological complexity but also for its potential to start a new era in space cargo transportation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Starfall spacecraft consists of two parts, with its structure made of ultra-durable materials. The upper part consists of an aluminum structure weighing approximately 1400 kg, covered with a special heat-shielding layer. This section contains the main payload during the highest stages of flight.

The lower part of the device serves as a heat shield. It is made of carbon fiber and weighs around 700 kg. This section is equipped with composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPV), which provide an inert gas (likely nitrogen) to control the orientation during the spacecraft's atmospheric reentry.

Technical capabilities and safe landing

The main feature of the Starfall spacecraft is its separation into two parts during atmospheric reentry. After passing through the plasma phase, a system of drogue and main parachutes activates to slow down the vehicle. This ensures a safe splashdown in the ocean. Through this technology, SpaceX aims to deliver cargo with the possibility of reuse.

The company plans to implement serial production of Starfall spacecraft in the future. These devices are intended for use in various fields, including humanitarian and commercial purposes. However, one of the most important directions could be military purposes.

In particular, the ability to deliver cargo from one point on the globe to another in an extremely short time using Starfall would be very useful for the military. This is expected to be a revolutionary solution for the rapid delivery of critical cargo to conflict zones or regions in need of emergency aid.

According to ixbt.com, this flight will be a record-breaking 29th mission for the first stage of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Previously, this rocket was successfully used in important projects such as Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, and 23 Starlink missions. Today's launch is considered the next important test for SpaceX in reusable technologies.