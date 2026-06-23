HaloBraid: Robotics Reduce Hair Braiding Time from 12 Hours to Minutes

·39·Technology
HaloBraid: Robotics Reduce Hair Braiding Time from 12 Hours to Minutes

HaloBraid, a startup aiming to revolutionize the beauty industry, has introduced a new device that automates the hair braiding process. This technology serves to significantly speed up complex hairstyling processes that have become a long-standing problem for women, sometimes lasting up to 12 hours. The project has already attracted investor attention, securing $7 million in funding. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The idea's creator, Yinka Ogunbiyi, holds a Master's in Engineering and an MBA from Harvard University; she viewed hair braiding not just as a tradition, but as a problem requiring a technical solution. During the pandemic, the engineer spent four days attempting to braid her own hair, realizing the necessity of automation in this field. According to TechCrunch, the HaloBraid device serves as an assistive tool for professional stylists.

How does the technology work?

The operating principle of the device is simple and efficient: the stylist starts the braiding process, and the main part of the procedure is handed over to the HaloBraid device. The robotic system completes the rest in a few seconds. Currently in the patenting process, the equipment is equipped with special soft mechanisms to avoid damaging the hair. It is specifically designed for complex styles such as "knotless" and "box braids".

Research conducted by Ogunbiyi shows that people worldwide spend approximately 8 billion hours annually on hair braiding. In a survey of 2,000 people, 95% of respondents stated they would get their hair braided more frequently if the process took less time. This indicates a massive demand in the market.

Investors and Market Prospects

The project is supported by the Seven Seven Six venture fund, led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian's interest in this field is not accidental. His spouse, famous tennis player Serena Williams, and their children constantly use complex hairstyles. According to Ohanian, he has personally observed how long and exhausting this process is.

This technology also provides great relief for stylists. Long hours of manual labor often lead to occupational diseases, including arthritis and joint pain. HaloBraid reduces this physical load, allowing salons to serve more clients per day.

Ohanian believes that just as the Dyson brand transformed the hair dryer market, HaloBraid will create a similar turning point in the hairstyling industry. The first prototypes of the device are expected to appear in professional beauty salons by the end of this year. Such technological solutions are a vivid example of modernizing traditional service sectors through robotics.

HaloBraidTechnologyRoboticsStartupBeauty
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