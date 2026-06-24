Superhuman acquires GPTZero startup specializing in AI text detection

Superhuman, a leader in email services and text editing, announced its acquisition of GPTZero, the world's most popular service for detecting AI-generated content. This deal signals a new stage in the competition to distinguish human effort from neural network output in the digital world. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The history of the GPTZero project is unique. The startup was founded three years ago by Edward Tian, a Princeton University graduate. What began as a simple thesis project quickly grew into a large-scale global platform. According to Business Insider, GPTZero currently has over 19 million registered users.

The startup has also achieved significant financial milestones. The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) stands at $30 million. Edward Tian and co-founder Alex Cui attracted a total of $13.5 million in investment from major venture funds such as Uncork Capital and Footwork. It was reported that by 2024, the project had become fully profitable.

Competition and strategic goals

Interestingly, Superhuman (a platform acquired by Grammarly last year and rebranded under that name) already had an AI detection tool. However, the company's management decided to further expand its capabilities by acquiring a strong competitor like GPTZero. Company representatives explain this purchase with the principle that "two AI detectors are better than one."

GPTZero primarily focuses on detecting "AI slop" in texts and protecting human authorship. The Grammarly tool, on the other hand, helps students more in editing their texts and reducing the appearance of being written by AI. Now, these two approaches will merge into a single ecosystem.

This news is also highly relevant for users and education professionals in Uzbekistan. As academic papers and articles written with the help of ChatGPT and other neural networks increase, the further improvement of tools like GPTZero becomes a crucial means of verifying content originality. Although the final value of the deal has not been disclosed, it is regarded as one of the most important acquisitions in the technology market this year.