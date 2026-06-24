Superhuman acquires GPTZero startup specializing in AI text detection

·19·Technology
Superhuman acquires GPTZero startup specializing in AI text detection

Superhuman, a leader in email services and text editing, announced its acquisition of GPTZero, the world's most popular service for detecting AI-generated content. This deal signals a new stage in the competition to distinguish human effort from neural network output in the digital world. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The history of the GPTZero project is unique. The startup was founded three years ago by Edward Tian, a Princeton University graduate. What began as a simple thesis project quickly grew into a large-scale global platform. According to Business Insider, GPTZero currently has over 19 million registered users.

The startup has also achieved significant financial milestones. The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) stands at $30 million. Edward Tian and co-founder Alex Cui attracted a total of $13.5 million in investment from major venture funds such as Uncork Capital and Footwork. It was reported that by 2024, the project had become fully profitable.

Competition and strategic goals

Interestingly, Superhuman (a platform acquired by Grammarly last year and rebranded under that name) already had an AI detection tool. However, the company's management decided to further expand its capabilities by acquiring a strong competitor like GPTZero. Company representatives explain this purchase with the principle that "two AI detectors are better than one."

GPTZero primarily focuses on detecting "AI slop" in texts and protecting human authorship. The Grammarly tool, on the other hand, helps students more in editing their texts and reducing the appearance of being written by AI. Now, these two approaches will merge into a single ecosystem.

This news is also highly relevant for users and education professionals in Uzbekistan. As academic papers and articles written with the help of ChatGPT and other neural networks increase, the further improvement of tools like GPTZero becomes a crucial means of verifying content originality. Although the final value of the deal has not been disclosed, it is regarded as one of the most important acquisitions in the technology market this year.

SuperhumanGPTZeroArtificial IntelligenceStartupGrammarly
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists find way to convert waste heat from servers and electric vehicles into electricityScientists find way to convert waste heat from servers and electric vehicles into electricityToday, 03:21NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Issue: New Video Cards Continue to MeltNVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Issue: New Video Cards Continue to MeltToday, 02:51EcoFlow Introduces Smart Energy Saving System: Stream 5000 and OASIS 3.0 PlatformEcoFlow Introduces Smart Energy Saving System: Stream 5000 and OASIS 3.0 PlatformToday, 02:23Rosatom Plans to Build Large Plant for Next-Generation Nuclear PowerRosatom Plans to Build Large Plant for Next-Generation Nuclear PowerToday, 01:56AI Accused of Artificially Inflating Gas Prices in the USAI Accused of Artificially Inflating Gas Prices in the USToday, 01:29AI in the Service of Nature: Meet the Kiwibit Smart Bird FeederAI in the Service of Nature: Meet the Kiwibit Smart Bird FeederToday, 01:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released