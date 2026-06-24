MoEngage, India's leading customer engagement software company, has announced the acquisition of San Francisco-based startup Aampe. This deal is expected to revolutionize the marketing field, as the company believes the future lies in AI agents capable of making individual decisions for every customer. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

While the financial details of the deal were not officially disclosed, sources familiar with the situation told TechCrunch that the cash deal is valued in the tens of millions of dollars. Founded in 2020, Aampe develops software that assigns a personal AI agent to every consumer. This allows brands to move away from traditional audience segmentation and campaign rules, adapting messages based on individual behavior.

A New Era of AI in Marketing

Software developers are currently racing to integrate AI more deeply into enterprise applications. AI is no longer limited to content creation or assisting employees; it is evolving toward autonomous decision-making. In marketing, this means the AI agent itself decides which customer to send a message to, when, and how.

According to an interview with MoEngage co-founder and CEO Raviteja Dodda, Aampe successfully increased its annual recurring revenue by 150 percent over the past year. The startup has more than 30 major clients across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. This acquisition is expected to give MoEngage a competitive edge against giants like Salesforce and Adobe.

As demand for digital marketing and customer communication automation grows in the Uzbekistan market, such global technological mergers are also significant for local companies. Large enterprises using platforms like Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud are now feeling the need for more flexible and intelligent solutions.

Competition and Expansion Strategy

Raviteja Dodda emphasized that a large part of MoEngage's growth is driven by corporate clients switching from Salesforce and Adobe platforms. The company recently signed multi-million dollar contracts with clients who abandoned the Salesforce system. Aampe's technology could further accelerate this process.

The following popular brands currently use Aampe technology:

Swiggy (food delivery service);

Grab (transport and logistics giant);

Taxfix (fintech platform).

Following the deal, nearly 20 Aampe employees will join the MoEngage team, bringing the total workforce to 820. Six months ago, MoEngage raised $280 million in investment, indicating that the company has sufficient financial reserves for aggressive expansion and the adoption of new technologies.