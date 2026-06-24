A Radical Solution to Smartphone Addiction: How the Brick Gadget Works

In the modern world, smartphone addiction has become a global problem. Many spend hours watching endless Reels or TikTok videos on social networks. Software restrictions introduced by Apple and Google often prove ineffective, as they can be disabled with a single button. To solve this problem, a small but effective gadget called Brick was developed. Techcrunch.com reports on this.

Brick is a magnetic device made of gray plastic, the size of a matchbox. Its primary function is to physically restrict access to apps on a smartphone. According to TechCrunch, this gadget works based on NFC technology and forces the user to control their habits. Unlike software, Brick reinforces human willpower with a physical barrier.

The advantage of a physical barrier

The device's operating principle is simple: the user creates a list of apps to be blocked via a special app. Once the restriction is active, the smartphone must be physically tapped against the Brick gadget to open these apps. If the gadget is in another room or further away, you simply cannot open Instagram or other entertainment apps. This forces the user to get up and make a conscious decision.

According to one of the project founders, Zach Nasgowitz, Brick was created out of personal need. They realized that smartphones were negatively impacting quality of life and concluded that existing software solutions were insufficient. Indeed, bypassing the Screen Time function on an iPhone takes only seconds, but the link to a physical device creates a unique "barrier".

Sleep hygiene and productivity

Many users, especially those working in internet-related fields, suffer from the habit of scrolling through their smartphones before sleep. With Brick, a "Sleep" mode can be configured. For example, from 10:30 PM, all entertainment apps are blocked, leaving only essential communication tools (messages, calls) and audiobooks. Upon waking up, the need to get out of bed and go to where the gadget is located to unlock the smartphone prevents mindless scrolling.

According to another creator of Brick, TJ Driver, bypassing software restrictions is very easy, but the requirement for physical movement stops the automatic habit in the human brain. This process becomes a direct conscious choice: "Do I really need to enter social media right now, or is this just a learned behavior?".

It is worth noting that the gadget also provides a solution for emergencies. Users are given a limited number of "emergency unlocks". This is useful, for example, when you are on the street and need to use critical apps like Google Maps or Uber. However, because this option is limited, the user tries to use it sparingly.

Currently, this gadget is priced around 59 USD. While this may seem expensive for a simple piece of plastic, the time and peace of mind it provides are far more valuable to many users. In Uzbekistan, such technological solutions could be highly relevant, especially as gadget addiction grows among young people.