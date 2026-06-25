Google is losing its top AI specialists

·4·Technology
Google is losing its top AI specialists

Technology giant Google is losing its most prestigious scientists and researchers to rival companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. According to recent reports, specialists working on the company's most advanced developments are moving one by one to startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic. This situation could seriously impact the search giant's future innovative potential. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

According to Bloomberg, leading researchers Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, who played a key role in creating Google's Gemini model, have left the team. They decided to continue their careers at Anthropic, which focuses on AI safety and development. This exchange of talent is expected to shift the balance of power in the field.

Personnel instability and Nobel laureates

One of the most painful losses for Google was the departure of legendary researcher Noam Shazeer, who had been with the company since 2000. Interestingly, Google recently acquired the Character.AI startup, founded by Shazeer, for $2.7 billion to bring him back. However, shortly after, Shazeer announced he was joining the team of its main rival — OpenAI.

Another unexpected blow was the resignation of Google DeepMind director John Jumper. Notably, Jumper was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on the AlphaFold system, which predicts protein structures. He also announced that he would continue his career at Anthropic. The departure of specialists of this caliber raises questions about the internal environment and strategic directions within Google.

A new stage of competition

Experts believe that companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are currently preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). This serves as a powerful tool for attracting the most talented engineers and scientists. Becoming a shareholder in a fast-growing startup may appear more financially attractive than staying with a stable giant like Google.

These processes are also significant for Uzbek users and local developers. The competition between Gemini and ChatGPT directly affects the quality of AI tools in the Uzbek language. The migration of strong talent to competitors could slow down the development pace of Google products while further expanding the capabilities of OpenAI and Anthropic.

So far, Google management has refrained from making an official comment regarding these departures. However, it is clear that the talent war in the tech world has entered a new stage. The company will have to develop new strategies to retain its intellectual property and its best minds.

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIAnthropicGemini
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