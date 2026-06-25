AI Boom Propels Micron into the Ranks of Global Tech Giants

The unprecedented growth in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has not only given rise to new startups but has also led to a shortage of memory chips in the global semiconductor market. This shortage of components, critical for large AI models hungry for computing power, is predicted to last until 2027. In this situation, Micron, the largest memory chip manufacturer in the US, is becoming the absolute winner of the market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, the tech world is experiencing a period being called "RAMageddon". The sharp increase in demand and limited supply are causing prices to rise, which directly affects ordinary consumers. For example, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently warned that an increase in the price of the company's products was inevitable. However, for Micron, this crisis has turned into a massive profit-making opportunity.

Jump in Financial Indicators

Micron's financial results exceeded analysts' expectations. While the company's shares were trading at around 83 dollars at the beginning of 2024, according to recent data, their value has exceeded 1048 dollars. The company's market capitalization has grown remarkably, reaching 1.2 trillion dollars. This figure places Micron among the world's most expensive companies.

According to the report announced at the end of the third quarter, the company's revenue increased fourfold compared to the same period last year, amounting to 41.45 billion dollars. The most surprising is the net profit figure: the company, which made a profit of 1.88 billion dollars last year, increased this figure to 28.2 billion dollars this year. Such growth rates have further strengthened investor confidence, pushing the share price up by another 13 percent.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

This giant based in Idaho is engaged not only in production but also in strategic investments. This week, Micron signed a major contract with the Anthropic AI lab to supply memory and data storage chips. Additionally, the company announced its participation as an investor in Anthropic's Series H funding round.

Company management looks at the future with optimism. The projected revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 49 and 51 billion dollars. This means that the need for AI infrastructure will not decrease, and memory chip manufacturers will remain one of the main drivers of the global economy in the coming years.

These news are also significant for Uzbek consumers, as Micron chips are an integral part of the smartphones, laptops, and server devices we use in daily life. Price increases in the global market may lead to a slight increase in gadget prices in the country's electronics stores in the coming months.