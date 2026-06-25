Acemagic M1A Pro Tank Centre: Mini PC with NVIDIA RTX 5060 in a Compact Case

The trend of combining compactness and high performance in the computer technology market is reaching a new stage. Acemagic has introduced its updated M1A Pro Tank Centre model. The main peculiarity of this device is that despite its small case size, it is equipped with a desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new mini PC is aimed at meeting the needs of not only gamers but also professional graphic designers and video editors. The device features an Intel Core i9-13900HK mobile processor, which forms a powerful tandem with the graphics system. Such technical specifications make the mini PC a worthy competitor to full-sized desktop computers.

Cooling System and Technical Capabilities

The manufacturer paid special attention to ensuring that powerful components do not overheat in a small case. The M1A Pro Tank Centre model is equipped with an enhanced cooling system consisting of 7 heat pipes and three high-speed fans. Considering that the CPU consumes up to 45 W and the GPU up to 145 W, such a cooling system is critical for stable operation.

The device also offers extensive options for memory and data storage. Users can utilize two slots of the DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM standard and two disk bays in the M.2 PCIe Gen4 format. Additionally, modern wireless communication standards — Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 — are supported.

Interfaces and Pricing Policy

In terms of the number and variety of ports, this mini PC is not lagging behind traditional system units. The device panel features the following interfaces:

USB-C port with a speed of 40 Gbps;

Several USB-A connectors;

HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs;

2.5 Gbps network interface.

As for the prices, the version without components (without RAM and SSD) is priced at approximately 1,150 dollars (7,999 yuan) in the Chinese market. A full configuration equipped with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD is valued at around 1,750 dollars (11,999 yuan).

For Uzbek users, such devices could be an interesting solution, especially for professionals who want to save space in the workplace but do not want to give up the power of the NVIDIA RTX series. So far, no precise information has been provided regarding the device's global market release dates.