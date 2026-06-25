Fujitsu Unveils New Arrows Alpha 2 Smartphone: A Blend of Durability and Elegance

·33·Technology
Fujitsu Unveils New Arrows Alpha 2 Smartphone: A Blend of Durability and Elegance

Japanese technology giant Fujitsu Connected Technologies has unveiled its new Arrows Alpha 2 smartphone to the general public. This device stands out by combining modern design with high-level protection features. According to the manufacturer, the new model is not only convenient for daily use but is also designed to operate reliably in the harshest conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Arrows Alpha 2 has successfully passed 23 complex military-standard tests (MIL-STD). The device holds IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, making it fully protected against water and dust. The most distinctive feature of the smartphone is that its screen remains undamaged even when dropped from a height of 1.8 meters onto a concrete surface. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is used to protect the display, making it one of the most durable devices on the market.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Inside the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, ensuring high speed and energy efficiency. The device is offered in 8/256 GB and 12/512 GB memory variants. Additionally, users can expand the storage up to 2 TB via a microSD card. This is particularly useful for users storing large volumes of data.

The Arrows Alpha 2 is equipped with the highest capacity in the series — a 5370 mAh silicon-carbon battery. The manufacturer promises that this battery guarantees two days of autonomous operation and will not lose its properties for four years. Using 90 W fast charging technology, the device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 40 minutes.

Camera and AI Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor. Thanks to the optical stabilization system, it is possible to record high-quality videos in 4K format at 60 fps. Notably, the wide-angle and front cameras also have 50 megapixel resolution, taking selfie and video call quality to a new level.

Other aspects of the device are also noteworthy:

  • 6.4-inch LTPO display, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 3000 nit brightness;
  • Dolby Atmos audio system;
  • arrows AI functions integrated with Google Gemini;
  • Ability to take photos underwater in fresh water.
Regarding software, Fujitsu promises long-term support. The smartphone will receive 3 major Android OS updates and security system updates for 5 years. This ensures the device does not become obsolete.

FujitsuSmartphoneTechnologyJapanArrows Alpha 2
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