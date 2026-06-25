No-Code Websites: Yandex Launches AI-Powered Vibecraft Service

·4·Technology
No-Code Websites: Yandex Launches AI-Powered Vibecraft Service

In the world of modern technology, the ability to create complex digital products without coding skills is expanding. Yandex B2B Tech has announced the open beta of Vibecraft, a service designed to create websites and applications based on text descriptions. This platform allows users to turn their ideas into a ready-made digital product simply by communicating with a chatbot. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

To use the Vibecraft service, a user only needs to provide a special AI assistant with information about the project's goal, required functions, and target audience. The AI analyzes the provided description and generates an initial working version of the site or web app within a few minutes. According to ixbt.com, the system is capable of creating not only the visual part but also complex technical elements.

Vibecraft Capabilities and Technical Features

The new service specializes in creating systems more complex than simple landing pages. With Vibecraft, projects with the following functions can be implemented:

  • Personal accounts and user registration systems;
  • Product catalogs and search systems;
  • File upload forms and database integration;
  • Custom brand design and interactive elements.
During closed beta testing, users successfully created over 1,000 different projects using the platform. These include dashboards, complex calculators, mini-games, analytical tools, and even full-powered CRM systems and online stores. This demonstrates that the service is useful not only for amateurs but also for business representatives.

Developers emphasize that Vibecraft drastically reduces the time required to create an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) version of a project. According to test participants, the process from explaining the idea to receiving the first result takes an average of 5–10 minutes. This is ideal for startups to quickly validate their ideas in the market.

The service is currently live at vibe.sourcecraft.dev, and each new user is provided with 4,000 neuro-credits to test the system. This, in turn, allows young entrepreneurs and IT enthusiasts in Uzbekistan to create prototypes of their projects without hiring a large programming team.

In conclusion, services like Vibecraft are taking the "no-code" and "low-code" directions to a new level. Now, specialists without technical knowledge can actively participate in the digital economy and automate their business processes.

YandexVibecraftArtificial IntelligenceIT NewsWeb Development
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