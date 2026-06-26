NASA Testing AI-Powered Space System for Fire Detection

·21·Technology
NASA Testing AI-Powered Space System for Fire Detection

NASA and Loft Orbital have begun testing a new generation of satellites based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The main goal of this project is to enable spacecraft to independently detect emergency events on Earth, specifically wildfires and environmental pollution, without human intervention. This was reported by ixbt.com based on data from Loft Orbital. report states.

Implemented as part of the Federated Autonomous Measurement (FAME) program, this project is expected to fundamentally change the speed of data processing in space. Currently, satellites image the Earth's surface and then transmit massive amounts of data to Earth. Specialists analyze these images and, if necessary, issue commands to other spacecraft for more detailed observation. The new system, however, performs all analytical processes directly in space.

The first phase of testing began in June of this year on one of Loft Orbital's existing satellites. It was equipped with specialized software developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Experts note that this technology allows spacecraft to exchange data with each other and respond quickly to critical events.

Autonomous decision-making technology in space

Within the project, a process called "tip-and-cue" will be automated. If one satellite detects a suspicious object (e.g., a fire source), it immediately sends a signal to other spacecraft. These satellites then point their sensors at that point and begin a detailed analysis without waiting for a command from a ground station. This is of decisive importance for saving time and preventing natural disasters.

According to Loft Orbital representative Paul Lasserre, implementing such systems was previously considered impossible due to the extreme size of AI models and the limited computing power of spacecraft. However, the new generation of compact AI models with "multimodal" reasoning capabilities that have emerged in recent months has removed these barriers. Now, satellites can analyze complex images in real time while consuming less energy.

The operating principle of the new system includes the following key stages:

  • Continuous monitoring of the Earth's surface in space patrol mode;
  • Detection of anomalies in images (smoke, oil spills, changes in water levels) using AI;
  • On-board analysis of data without transmitting it to Earth;
  • Automatic assignment of tasks to other satellites.

This technology is expected to be a revolutionary step not only in detecting fires but also in monitoring global environmental changes. Loft Orbital plans to launch new generation satellites in the coming years, specifically in 2027 and 2028, where this autonomous system will be fully operational. This will allow humanity to protect our planet more effectively from space.

NASAArtificial IntelligenceSpaceTechnologyEcology
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