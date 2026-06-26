SpaceX Successfully Tests New Starship Engine

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has taken another significant step toward conquering space. Static fire tests were successfully completed on Ship 40, a new prototype of the Starship spacecraft, at the Massey's Test Site complex at the Starbase facility. This test is crucial for verifying the vehicle's flight readiness and ensuring the safety of future missions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

During the test, one of the engines installed on the upper stage of the ship was fired for a short period. According to Ixbt.com, the engine operated for approximately 10 seconds. During this time, specialists analyzed the fuel system and the stability of the engine under extreme conditions. The massive cloud of gas formed after the test dissipated quickly, indicating that the process proceeded according to plan.

Preparation for Flight 13

This static test is part of the preparations for the next test flight designated as Flight 13. The Ship 40 prototype is planned to launch into space together with the Booster 20 booster. Experts believe that firing the engine on the ground before flight may simulate the orbital reignition process.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, noted that the scenario for the upcoming 13th flight will largely repeat the Flight 12 mission. This shows that the company is striving to incrementally improve its technologies and reduce errors to zero.

The company's long-term plans are even more ambitious. It is reported that the Flight 14 mission is expected to be the first full orbital flight in Starship's history. Currently, installation work is actively continuing on the Mechazilla tower, designed to launch and catch these giant rockets, at the spaceport located at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Starship project is important not only for SpaceX but for all of humanity, as this ship is intended to be the primary transport for future lunar colonization and the first expeditions to Mars. The successful fire tests once again confirm that Elon Musk's dream of reusable rocket systems is becoming a reality.