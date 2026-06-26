Honor Magic 8 Series Conquers Markets: Sales Grow Significantly

Honor, one of China's tech giants, continues to achieve high results with its new flagships — the Honor Magic 8 smartphone series. According to recent data, this series of devices is demonstrating stable growth rates in the domestic market and is becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This situation further strengthens the brand's position in the premium segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, by the 24th week of 2026, the total sales volume of the Honor Magic 8 series reached approximately 1.33 million units. Analysis of the figures shows that demand is increasing week by week. For example, while 1.243 million devices were sold in the 22nd week, this figure rose to 1.281 million in the 23rd week. In the last week, sales volume increased by another 51 thousand units.

High demand for flagship models

In sales dynamics, the higher versions of the series, including the Honor Magic 8 Pro model, are leading. Users prefer the "Pro" variant, which has more functional capabilities than the standard versions. This trend indicates that buyers in the modern smartphone market are willing to spend more for technologically perfect devices.

According to experts, several key factors are behind the success of the Honor Magic 8. First, the hardware platform of the devices has been updated based on the latest flagship processors, ensuring high performance. Second, the company has paid special attention to expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in its devices.

The smartphones' camera system also remains one of the main aspects attracting buyers. The improved sensors and image processing algorithms in the Honor Magic 8 Pro model are highly rated by mobile photography enthusiasts. Additionally, the device's battery life and fast charging technologies are competitive with rivals.

Interest in Honor brand products is also quite high in the Uzbekistan market. Although the official sales statistics pertain to the Chinese market, the global success of these flagships is expected to soon be reflected on the shelves of local retailers and tech markets. The Honor Magic 8 series is proving that it can be a worthy competitor to giants like Apple and Samsung with its innovative solutions.