Commodore Callback 8020 Retro Smartphone Price Dropped After User Backlash

The Commodore Callback 8020 smartphone, aimed at retro gadget enthusiasts, faced severe criticism immediately upon its presentation. Users considered the $500 price tag excessively high for the device's modest technical specifications. Following these complaints, the manufacturer decided to revise its pricing policy and lower the cost of the device. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Commodore has significantly reduced the price of the Callback 8020 model, setting it at $400 for most versions. With an additional $50 discount offered to early buyers, the smartphone can now be reserved for $350. However, this price reduction was achieved at the expense of certain technical components.

Compromises for the Price Cut

To lower the price, the company implemented two main changes. First, wired headphones were removed from the standard bundle—they will now be sold as a separate accessory. Second, the most significant change occurred internally: the base model will use refurbished memory chips salvaged from the motherboards of older devices instead of new memory modules.

The manufacturer emphasizes that new memory chips will only be retained in the more expensive modifications. Previously, Commodore representatives justified the high price by citing the costs of designing the device from scratch, the chassis design, the motherboard, and the creation of a custom operating system based on Sailfish OS. It was also mentioned that rising prices in the memory chip market and low production volumes (tens of thousands rather than hundreds of thousands of copies) affected the cost.

Technical Specifications and Market Position

Technically, the Commodore Callback 8020 belongs to the lower-mid segment by modern standards. The device is equipped with a small 3.25-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G81 CPU, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB SSD. These specific specifications were the primary cause of user complaints, as they were seen as completely incompatible with a $500 price tag.

From the perspective of the Uzbekistan and regional markets, a price of $350-400 is still considered quite high. For this amount, one could purchase much more powerful iPhone or Samsung models (either second-hand or mid-range representatives). However, the Callback 8020 is not intended for the mass market, but for a narrow circle of collectors who appreciate nostalgia and miss the compact clamshell design.

In conclusion, this move by the Commodore brand is an attempt to adapt to market demands. While the use of refurbished chips is rare in the tech world, time will tell how much this helps the retro gadget gain popularity.