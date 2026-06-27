US Government Lifts Ban on Claude Mythos 5 AI Model

The US government has lifted the block on the Claude Mythos 5 model, developed by Anthropic and considered one of the world's most powerful AI systems. As a result of this decision, the company is now able to provide its technology to over 100 American institutions, including major corporations and government agencies. This step is being viewed as a significant strategic move toward easing tensions between the Donald Trump administration and the tech giant. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Two weeks ago, the US government had imposed export controls on the Mythos model. At that time, Amazon and several other partners warned that the system could be "hacked" by malicious actors and used for dangerous purposes. As part of the security measures, not only Mythos but also its slightly less powerful analog, the Fable 5 model, was blocked. While no official information has been provided regarding the fate of the Fable 5 model yet, negotiations are moving in a positive direction.

Security protocols and government cooperation

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic's chief computing specialist Tom Brown, emphasized that the necessary precautions for using the model have been taken. The Department noted that significant progress has been achieved as a result of intensive daily negotiations between the government and the company. Now, only "trusted partners" will gain access to this high-tech model.

According to the agreement, Anthropic has committed to working closely with the US government on releasing AI models, setting standards, and developing special software protocols. Such control mechanisms are considered critical for ensuring national security and maintaining technological superiority.

Competition and global restrictions

Interestingly, on the same day Claude Mythos 5 was unblocked, Anthropic's main competitor, OpenAI , also introduced its latest GPT-5.6 model. However, OpenAI also limited the availability of this model to a restricted number of government-approved partners. This indicates that the race in the field of AI is now taking place not only in terms of technological capabilities but also under state control.

As a reminder, the Trump administration had previously ordered Anthropic to ban all foreign citizens from using the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. In response, the company completely closed access to these models worldwide. For now, the new concessions apply only to selected organizations within the US, and restrictions for international users may remain in place.

Experts believe that the opening of powerful models like Claude Mythos 5 under state supervision will define the future development trajectory of AI. This process is an attempt to find a delicate balance between technological innovation and national security interests.