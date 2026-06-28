Space Debate Between Elon Musk and Masayoshi Son: Are Orbital Data Centers Necessary

The idea of establishing orbital data centers in space, proposed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is sparking serious debate in the tech world. In particular, SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son has questioned the economic efficiency and relevance of this project. These disputes arise at a time when the artificial intelligence (AI) race has accelerated to an unprecedented degree. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

At a recent shareholders' meeting, Masayoshi Son emphasized that building data centers in space would not significantly impact cost reduction. In his view, implementing such complex projects requires too much time. In the struggle for AI dominance, the next few years are more critical than events that will occur decades from now.

On TechCrunch's Equity podcast, experts analyzed Son's criticism, recalling that the SoftBank chief himself was previously known for investing in risky and unexpected projects. However, this time Masayoshi Son prefers a more pragmatic approach. His position is focused on the fact that the current need for computing power must be solved on Earth.

A new business opportunity for SpaceX?

Analyst Sean O'Kane views Musk's plan as an additional revenue stream for SpaceX. If a network of orbital data centers is created, it will create a need for constant satellite updates and launches. This, in turn, would ensure a guaranteed stream of orders for SpaceX.

Currently, the shortage of chips produced by giants like NVIDIA is forcing many companies to seek alternative paths. For example, while OpenAI is planning to produce its own chips, startups like Groq are offering new types of computing power. SpaceX is also striving to secure its place in this market, collaborating with major players such as Google and Anthropic.

The core idea of orbital data centers is that the low temperatures in space could reduce server cooling costs. However, experts worry that data transmission latency and the short lifespan of satellites could offset this benefit. Masayoshi Son focuses on these specific points, questioning the project's profitability.

Such global trends are also important for the Uzbekistan technology market. As digitalization and the implementation of AI technologies accelerate in our country, where and in what form computing power is located will directly affect the future price of cloud services.

In conclusion, the clash between Elon Musk's orbital dreams and Masayoshi Son's realistic views will define the future direction of the tech world. For now, all attention is focused on the next steps of OpenAI, NVIDIA, and other AI leaders.