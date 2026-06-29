Apple Sets 2027 Plans: iPhone 19 Pro and Foldable iPhone Ultra Expected

·8·Technology
Apple Sets 2027 Plans: iPhone 19 Pro and Foldable iPhone Ultra Expected

Apple continues to shape its long-term strategy. According to new information provided by the famous Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, the Cupertino giant has already begun designing the smartphone lineup to be released in 2027 and has moved to the stage of testing some prototypes. This is sparking great interest in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to leaked data, Apple will significantly expand its product line in 2027. In particular, work on the iPhone 19 Pro model has already begun, and it is said that the second generation of the foldable iPhone Ultra, expected to be the company's most expensive and innovative device, is also in the design phase. This indicates Apple's intention to seriously enter the foldable device market.

Display Technologies and New Models

According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Air 2 model will be equipped with a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED display. This screen will have 1.5K resolution and support a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures that the device will be not only thin but also technologically advanced. Such thin and powerful models have always been in focus for users in Uzbekistan.

The base iPhone 18 model has also not been overlooked. The insider notes that this device will have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen. Its resolution and refresh rate are expected to be identical to those of the iPhone Air 2. This means that smooth imagery and energy efficiency will reach a high level even in standard models.

The iPhone 18e model, aimed at the more affordable segment, will have slightly simpler features. It will be equipped with a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED panel. While the screen resolution is 1.5K, the refresh rate will remain at 60 Hz. This is Apple's typical strategy aimed at covering buyers across various price ranges.

Insider Reliability and Future Prospects

Digital Chat Station has previously been among the first to announce many important news items in the tech world. For example, they accurately predicted the features of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, and were the first to share information that the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone would have a bright Samsung screen. Therefore, their forecasts regarding Apple are also being taken seriously by experts.

Currently, Apple engineers are focusing not only on technical specifications but also on new form factors. Reports about the second generation of the foldable iPhone Ultra model show that the company is preparing a worthy response to Samsung and other competitors in this segment. 2027 is expected to be a turning point year for Apple smartphones.

AppleiPhoneTechnologySmartphoneInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Secret of the Solar System's Past: Stellar Approach May Have Altered the Oort CloudSecret of the Solar System's Past: Stellar Approach May Have Altered the Oort CloudToday, 12:55Machenike Introduces Affordable Mini PC Supporting Cyberpunk 2077Machenike Introduces Affordable Mini PC Supporting Cyberpunk 2077Today, 12:23UzIMEI Registration Process AutomatedUzIMEI Registration Process AutomatedToday, 11:30Revolutionary Technology in China: 51 Tbit/s Speed Recorded in Hollow-Core FiberRevolutionary Technology in China: 51 Tbit/s Speed Recorded in Hollow-Core FiberToday, 10:58Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch PhoneLegendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch PhoneToday, 10:272,000-Year-Old Secret Revealed: Ancient Scrolls Buried Under Vesuvius Ash Read for the First Time2,000-Year-Old Secret Revealed: Ancient Scrolls Buried Under Vesuvius Ash Read for the First TimeToday, 09:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time