Apple continues to shape its long-term strategy. According to new information provided by the famous Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, the Cupertino giant has already begun designing the smartphone lineup to be released in 2027 and has moved to the stage of testing some prototypes. This is sparking great interest in the tech world. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

According to leaked data, Apple will significantly expand its product line in 2027. In particular, work on the iPhone 19 Pro model has already begun, and it is said that the second generation of the foldable iPhone Ultra, expected to be the company's most expensive and innovative device, is also in the design phase. This indicates Apple's intention to seriously enter the foldable device market.

Display Technologies and New Models

According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Air 2 model will be equipped with a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED display. This screen will have 1.5K resolution and support a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures that the device will be not only thin but also technologically advanced. Such thin and powerful models have always been in focus for users in Uzbekistan.

The base iPhone 18 model has also not been overlooked. The insider notes that this device will have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen. Its resolution and refresh rate are expected to be identical to those of the iPhone Air 2. This means that smooth imagery and energy efficiency will reach a high level even in standard models.

The iPhone 18e model, aimed at the more affordable segment, will have slightly simpler features. It will be equipped with a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED panel. While the screen resolution is 1.5K, the refresh rate will remain at 60 Hz. This is Apple's typical strategy aimed at covering buyers across various price ranges.

Insider Reliability and Future Prospects

Digital Chat Station has previously been among the first to announce many important news items in the tech world. For example, they accurately predicted the features of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, and were the first to share information that the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone would have a bright Samsung screen. Therefore, their forecasts regarding Apple are also being taken seriously by experts.

Currently, Apple engineers are focusing not only on technical specifications but also on new form factors. Reports about the second generation of the foldable iPhone Ultra model show that the company is preparing a worthy response to Samsung and other competitors in this segment. 2027 is expected to be a turning point year for Apple smartphones.