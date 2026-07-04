Motorola Launches Global Connect Service Offering Free Mobile Internet Worldwide

·1·Technology
Motorola Launches Global Connect Service Offering Free Mobile Internet Worldwide

Motorola has introduced a new Global Connect service aimed at solving connectivity issues during international travel. This platform enables users to access mobile internet in over 160 countries worldwide via eSIM technology. The key advantage of this solution is that travelers no longer need to search for SIM cards from local operators or perform complex settings each time they visit a new country. This was reported by Ixbt.com report .

According to ixbt.com, the project was developed in partnership with Gigs and became the first built-in eSIM solution for Motorola smartphones. Currently, the app is available on the Google Play store for users in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Chile. The company plans to expand service coverage and launch it in European countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom by the end of 2026.

Free Data and Automatic Connection

One of the most attractive aspects of the new service is that every registered user is provided with 1 GB of mobile internet data absolutely free. This bonus package can be used in over 160 countries worldwide. Once the free data is exhausted, users can purchase various paid tariff plans and packages directly from the app according to their needs.

The Global Connect service operates on the principle of "one eSIM — all countries." That is, when crossing a border, the system automatically connects to local carrier networks. This frees the user from the hassle of obtaining a new number or reinstalling a digital SIM card each time. The stable operation of the service is ensured by the Gigs platform, which partners with hundreds of international operators.

Designed Only for Internet and Messengers

It should be noted that Global Connect currently only supports mobile internet service. It does not offer traditional voice calls or SMS messaging. Motorola representatives explain that the majority of modern travelers use Telegram, WhatsApp, or other messengers for communication, which is why traditional forms of mobile communication are losing relevance.

This technology works on all Motorola smartphones equipped with eSIM functionality, including the budget-segment Moto G Play 2026 model. The introduction of such services for Uzbek users is also expected to significantly reduce international roaming costs in the future and enable constant connectivity abroad.

MotorolaGlobal ConnectESIMMobile InternetTechnology
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