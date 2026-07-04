AnTuTu Report: What Specs Do Modern Android Smartphones Have?

The technological race in the smartphone market is entering a new stage. AnTuTu benchmark experts analyzed the preferences of Android device users at the end of the second quarter of 2026 and announced the image of today's popular "ideal" smartphone. Research results show that users are now ready to spend extra funds not only for appearance but for maximum performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the largest growth during the reporting period was observed in RAM capacity. Currently, 41.7 percent of Android smartphone owners use devices with 16 GB of RAM. This figure has increased by 3.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. This trend indicates that modern apps and games, as well as AI functions being integrated into the system, require more resources.

Storage Capacity and Display Capabilities

Not only RAM, but the demand for permanent storage (flash-memory) capacity has also grown significantly. Analysis shows that models with 512 GB and 1 TB of storage are becoming popular. Users feel the need for large amounts of space to store high-quality videos and photos, which is leading to a decrease in the market share of low-capacity (128 GB or 256 GB) models.

Clear standards have also been formed regarding screen parameters. Today, most users prefer displays with a diagonal larger than 6.7 inches. The 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures image smoothness, has already become a mandatory attribute for mid-range and high-end smartphones. This remains one of the main criteria for gaming enthusiasts and content consumers.

Processors and Software

Regarding the "heart" of the devices, Qualcomm's SoC (System on Chip) solutions maintain leadership. 8-core CPUs have become the absolute dominant force in the market. According to AnTuTu data, Qualcomm chips are the reason for user choice because they provide the best balance between performance and energy efficiency.

In the software field, the rapid spread of the Android 16 operating system is being observed. Most major manufacturers have managed to migrate their current models to the new version. This allows users to quickly access the latest security updates and new features.

This trend is also clearly visible in the Uzbekistan market. Currently, buyers are asking for versions with at least 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB RAM when choosing a smartphone. This confirms that the development of mobile technologies in our region is in harmony with global trends. In the coming quarters, 16 GB of RAM is expected to become the standard level.